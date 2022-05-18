NC DHHS Flu
Sources: Charlotte FC to host Chelsea in summer matchup

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte FC will be facing off against Chelsea FC this summer.

League sources said the game will be held on July 20 at Bank of America Stadium. The time has not been set yet, but it will likely be in the evening.

These aren’t regular game tickets and a pre-sale will start this week. Tickets will go on sale next week.

According to league sources, they will be opening the upper bowl for this game as they did for the team’s first home game.

The game comes amidst Charlotte FC’s inaugural season.

