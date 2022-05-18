NC DHHS Flu
Scheduled Public Safety training exercise at Concord City Hall on Wednesday

Traffic on Market Street SW in Downtown Concord will be reduced to one lane for the duration of...
Traffic on Market Street SW in Downtown Concord will be reduced to one lane for the duration of the training exercise.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord will conduct a public safety training exercise at City Hall on Wednesday, May 18 from approximately 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The exercise will simulate an active threat scenario to provide first responders enhanced hands-on training to improve the city’s emergency response preparedness.

During the exercise, Concord Police and Concord Fire personnel will arrive in their emergency response vehicles and responders will be fully uniformed. Signs will be placed outside of City Hall informing the public there is a public safety training exercise in progress.

Traffic on Market Street SW in Downtown Concord will be reduced to one lane for the duration of the training exercise. Businesses on Market Street will remain accessible to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The parking deck across from City Hall will also remain open for the public to use while visiting downtown shops and restaurants.

