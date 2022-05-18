NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli freed from prison for halfway house

FILE - Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli attends the House Committee on...
FILE - Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli attends the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 4, 2016. Shkreli has been freed from prison after serving much of a seven-year prison sentence for lying to hedge fund investors and cheating investors in a drug company.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Convicted pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli has been freed from prison after serving much of a seven-year prison sentence for lying to hedge fund investors and cheating investors in a drug company.

Shkreli’s attorney, Ben Brafman, said in a statement Wednesday that the 39-year-old Shkreli was released from a prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania.

He said his client was transferred to a Bureau of Prisons halfway house after completing programs that enabled him to earn early release.

The lawyer also says he encouraged Shkreli to make no statement.

In a release, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Shkreli’s release, saying the halfway house stint will end in mid-September.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on May 17 and will remain open until 7:30 p.m.
PRIMARY DAY IN NC: What to know before heading to the polls
Four of the five lanes of the I-485 outer loop are shut down as of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Medic: Two killed in crash on I-485 outer loop at Pineville-Matthews Road
CMPD Officer Angela Starnes
CMPD homicide officer dies unexpectedly
Payton Massey was seriously injured in a car crash earlier in May.
Family asking for prayer for young woman injured in serious car crash

Latest News

Amber Heard's legal team is expected to play taped depositions for the jury Wednesday.
GRAPHIC: Heard’s sister, friend back her assault claims against Depp
Nestlé is addressing the U.S. baby formula shortage by flying products into the country from...
Nestlé loading formula on planes to fly into US from Europe
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022. A federal...
Testimony: Clinton team did not approve lawyer’s FBI meeting
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, is interviewed by the Associated...
US health secretary tests positive for COVID on Germany trip
Breaking News
CMPD investigating homicide after one person stabbed