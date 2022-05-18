NC DHHS Flu
One killed, one hurt in single-vehicle crash in Lancaster, S.C.

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and another was injured in an early-morning crash in Lancaster.

According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, the single-vehicle crash happened on Great Falls Highway in Lancaster around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday.

There were two people in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Clarissa Johnson, 55, of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said. The other occupant was flown from the scene for medical treatment.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

