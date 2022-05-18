No luck for the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Draft lottery

CHICAGO, I.L. (WBTV) - With only a 4% chance to move into the top four and a one percent chance to get the top overall pick, the Charlotte Hornets stayed pat and will pick 13th in June’s NBA Draft.

This is the second straight year Charlotte has not moved up in the lottery and fifth time in the last six years.

The only time the Hornets moved up in the lottery in the last six years was in 2020 when they went from the 8th pick to the 3rd pick. That landed Charlotte LaMelo Ball.

To go along with the 13th pick, Charlotte will also get the 15th pick that originally belonged to New Orleans, but comes to Charlotte to complete the Devonte’ Graham trade from last offseason.

The Hornets have a big need at the center position and they should have a chance to pick one of the top big men in this draft. Some names to watch in the coming weeks as they bring in talent to work out include:

Jalen Duren- 6 foot 11 center from Memphis

Mark Williams- 7 foot center from Duke

Walker Kessler- 7 foot 1 center from Auburn

Tari Eason- 6 foot 8 power forward from LSU

Jeremy Sochan- 6 foot 9 power forward from Baylor

In the 2nd round, the Charlotte Hornets will have the 45th pick.

The 2022 NBA Draft is June 23rd.

