NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

N. Carolina Rep. Cawthorn struggling to keep seat in primary

Rep. Madison Cawthorn talked to reporters on election night.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn talked to reporters on election night.(WHNS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is struggling to hold on to his western North Carolina seat, facing a stiff GOP primary challenge from a state legislator.

Partial election results in Tuesday’s 11th District Republican primary showed the first-term congressman and pro-Donald Trump firebrand trailing state Sen. Chuck Edwards slightly.

Several GOP leaders have turned away from the 26-year-old congressman, with some citing a series of unforced errors. He called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug.”

Cawthorn also infuriated fellow Republicans in Congress when he alleged on a podcast that he had been invited to an orgy in Washington. Edwards received an endorsement from U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.

Ted Budd (R), Cheri Beasley (D) win nominations for U.S. Senate in N.C. primary election

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CMPD Officer Angela Starnes
CMPD homicide officer dies unexpectedly
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Sheriff: Brittanee Drexel remains discovered in Georgetown County; suspect charged in her murder
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on May 17 and will remain open until 7:30 p.m.
PRIMARY DAY IN NC: What to know before heading to the polls
In this composite image, Joyce Banks is seen alongside the form that Cabarrus Co. social...
‘Give me back my grandkids!’ Cabarrus Co. social workers took kids using illegal form

Latest News

CMS unveils new action plan to help schools follow state athletic eligibility rules
CMS unveils new action plan to help schools follow state athletic eligibility rules
Deputies searching for man that assaulted woman at Meck County Courthouse
CMPD: 9-year-old among three injured in shooting at southwest Charlotte apartment complex
Meck County residents explain why they vote on Election Day Tuesday
Meck County residents explain why they vote on Election Day Tuesday
Racing set to return to North Wilkesboro Speedway
Racing set to return to North Wilkesboro Speedway