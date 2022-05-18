Man who fired shots into CATS bus arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a man who shot into a CATS bus overnight on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene around 12:18 a.m. on May 18, and a CATS driver said an unknown suspect fired three-four shots into the bus

Jason Wright, 37, was identified as the suspect and arrested Wednesday evening. He remains at the Meck Co. Jail.

Picture of the suspect accused of firing shots into CATS bus (CMPD)

The incident was at bus stop No. 24, located on Nations Ford Road and Huntsmoor Drive.

CATS bus driver hospitalized after being assaulted in northwest Charlotte

No passengers were on the bus at the time and the bus driver wasn’t injured.

The shooting comes just months after CATS driver Ethan Rivera was shot-and-killed while on the job and many CATS workers demanded more safety on buses.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.