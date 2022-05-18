NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man who fired shots into CATS bus arrested

No passengers were on the bus at the time and the bus driver wasn’t injured.
Jason Wright mugshot
Jason Wright mugshot(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a man who shot into a CATS bus overnight on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene around 12:18 a.m. on May 18, and a CATS driver said an unknown suspect fired three-four shots into the bus

Jason Wright, 37, was identified as the suspect and arrested Wednesday evening. He remains at the Meck Co. Jail.

Picture of the suspect accused of firing shots into CATS bus
Picture of the suspect accused of firing shots into CATS bus(CMPD)

The incident was at bus stop No. 24, located on Nations Ford Road and Huntsmoor Drive.

CATS bus driver hospitalized after being assaulted in northwest Charlotte

No passengers were on the bus at the time and the bus driver wasn’t injured.

The shooting comes just months after CATS driver Ethan Rivera was shot-and-killed while on the job and many CATS workers demanded more safety on buses.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Strahan mugshot
Lake Norman HS softball coach arrested, fired after inappropriate conduct with student
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse
Authorities arrested Devonte Johnson following an assault at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.
Man charged with attempted rape and kidnapping of woman at Meck Co. Courthouse
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant on West Parker Road was trafficking drugs for cartels, according...
Greenville restaurant used food trucks to traffic drugs for cartels, AG says

Latest News

(top left) Ronald Dulin, (bottom left) June Renegar), (middle) James Caudill, (top right)...
5 arrested in large Iredell County drug bust
Timothy Taylor, shown walking out of a federal court in 2019 after learning he would not spend...
Mother of man once named, now cleared in Drexel case to speak to reporters
Charlotte Water
Charlotte Water unveils new emergency alert system to notify customers
Kedrian Jarell Fitzgerald was charged.
Virginia man charged in chase in Rowan County on Wednesday, accused of hitting several cars including police cars
Julius Chambers HS
Julius Chambers HS becomes third CMS football team to forfeit 2021-22 games