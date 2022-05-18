Man accused of assaulting woman at Mecklenburg Co. Courthouse in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man wanted for an assault that took place at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon has been arrested, authorities said.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Devonte Johnson, who is a registered sex offender, was taken into custody around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. He is charged with attempted second-degree forcible rape, attempted second-degree force sex offense and assault on a female, among other charges.

At approximately 12:18 p.m. Tuesday, MCSO deputies received a call regarding an assault on the eighth floor of the courthouse. Deputies immediately secured the building and began searching for the suspect.

According to the MCSO, a female victim said a male suspect knocked on the door of her Area of Mental Health office and when she opened it, she recognized him, he got inside the room and he began hitting her in the head.

The assailant ran out of the office and the courthouse following the assault. The victim suffered bruising and swelling to her face and was treated onsite by Medic, law enforcement said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.