Lake Norman HS softball coach arrested, fired after inappropriate conduct with student

Thomas Strahan mugshot
Thomas Strahan mugshot(Iredell County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lake Norman High School softball coach was fired after being arrested Wednesday.

The school said that Thomas Strahan, 58, was charged by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) with one count of felony indecent liberties with a minor.

According to Sheriff Darren Campbell, a female student notified school staff on Tuesday that Strahan had left her a voicemail talking about a sexual act.

The school resource officer notified investigators with the ICSO special victim’s unit and warrants were obtained to search Strahan’s social media outlets and phone records.

Based on the evidence gathered, a felony arrested warrant was obtained for Strahan and he was taken into custody Wednesday.

He is being held on a $50,000 secured bond.

Strahan had served as a softball coach at LNHS since June 2017. He did not teach in the Iredell-Statesville Schools and has never served in any other capacity in the district.

