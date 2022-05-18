‘I think the action plan will help:’ CMS athletes share thoughts on new athletic action plan designed to stop ineligibility issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re scoring a goal, touchdown, or racing to the finish line, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools wants all student-athletes to know there will be a strict plan in place to make sure all athletes are eligible and following state rules.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced new steps on Tuesday to ensure its schools follow state athletic eligibility rules.

The announcement comes after two high school football teams, Myers Park and West Charlotte, had to forfeit their seasons because ineligible students played on the team.

“I definitely think it’s unethical, especially for the coaches and the staff who have knowledge of it,” said East Mecklenburg High School Volleyball Player Ali Oberlin-Pope.

The new action plan includes the following: ·

-Develop a districtwide coaches symposium

-Conduct a comprehensive program evaluation

-Create districtwide trainings for learning community superintendents, principals, social workers, registrars and other support personnel as needed

-Develop a districtwide parent symposium

Sereniti Simpson played volleyball for three seasons at Olympic High School and agrees the plan is needed to ensure equity across all grade levels, schools, and sports.

“It needs to be more of a district-wide - this is how we’re going to handle situations with student-athletes moving forward so that it’s no discriminatory on who is getting punished for what,” Simpson said.

Oberlin-Pope says education is critical to make sure all parties involved, especially coaches, are following the rules for their teams.

“At the end of the day, student-athletes are really just going to go wherever they think they can go to play and a lot of them won’t read the fine print, so I think it’s really up to the staff, and the coaches, and the adults in the facility to make sure that their student-athletes are eligible, to make sure everyone has the proper knowledge and everything is going smoothly with athletics,” Oberlin-Pope said.

Simpson believes this is the best method to enforce eligibility standards throughout the entire district.

She also says parents need to be aware so they don’t create opportunities for their child or children to be ineligible.

“Now it’s putting everyone on the same page, we’re moving forward in a positive manner, I just hope that these training programs and all these meetings are effective,” Simpson said.

Oberlin-Pope is hoping other athletes take heed so they don’t ruin the season for their teammates.

“Now not only is that one student-athlete impacted it’s the entirety of that sports team,” Oberlin-Pope said.

CMS officials said this plan will be for middle and high school athletes and the training and symposiums will be introduced before August. Parents will also be notified about the symposium before school starts.

