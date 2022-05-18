Hundreds of families receive free baby formula from StarMed amidst shortage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/CNN) - StarMed in Charlotte hosted a giveaway Tuesday to give families free baby formula amidst the nationwide shortage.

“Somewhere in the neighborhood of 1,100 babies were given about a weeks supply of formula yesterday here in Charlotte,” a Wednesday morning tweet from StarMed stated. “That might be the most gratifying thing I’ve ever done. We can and we will do more.”

The StarMed team handed out the formula at their east and west Charlotte locations. It comes as the country continues to struggle with a shortage of baby formula.

Health experts recommend parents contact their pediatricians if they are struggling to find formula. The Better Business Bureau also warns that scammers are looking to take advantage.

They issued a warning about potential scams targeting desperate caregivers amid a worsening shortage.

“There’s a lot of new moms out there that are very nervous and very upset because they can’t find it in the store. So, the next natural thing to do is to go online and look for it,” said Sandra Guile, a spokesperson for the BBB.

