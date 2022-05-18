Hottest stretch of 2022 so far kicks off Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure stationed along the Carolina coast, the remainder of the week will bring our first round of summer-like heat and increasing humidity.

Hottest day of the year

Heatwave starts Thursday

First Alert: Sunday storms

With plenty of sunshine in the forecast today, afternoon temperatures will top out just shy of 90 degrees, making today our hottest day so far this year.

We only go up from there, as low to mid-90s are forecast for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. In fact, Charlotte’s record high of 95 degrees set in 1964 will be challenged Friday afternoon.

There’s little chance for any rain today, but a few spotty thunderstorms may drift into the mountains and neighborhoods north of Interstate 40 late tonight and during the day Thursday; perhaps one or two may even make it down into the Piedmont Thursday afternoon. There’s little chance for any rain anywhere in our area on Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a cold front will slowly drift our way from the west so our rain chances will gradually increase. With afternoon readings holding above 90 degrees, a few pop-up thunderstorms will flare up Saturday, but Sunday now appears to be the more active day.

With more clouds and at least a 50/50 thunderstorm chance, Sunday’s high will back down a bit to the upper 80s before more seasonable conditions work in for the start of next week with highs forecast to be in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. Clouds and scattered showers are still in the forecast Monday before drier air moves in on Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

