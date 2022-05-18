Hottest day of the year so far! What to expect this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s the hottest day of the year so far today with a high of 89° for Charlotte and 90° for the South Carolina piedmont.

Heat cranks up today through Saturday

Few showers Thursday mainly for the mountains and foothills

Approaching a record high temperature on Friday

First Alert Sunday for scattered thunderstorms

From Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall: A warm front will move in later today driving in hot air from the south. High temperatures for the daytime will be very close to 90°.

Tonight, an isolated shower is possible from the mountains to the piedmont. The low temperature will be milder near 63°.

The mountains and foothills will have the best chance to see showers and t-storms Thursday morning into the afternoon. There is a chance to have isolated t-storms for the piedmont in the afternoon and evening. A marginal risk is in place for one of these storms in the mountains and the foothills to be on the stronger side. If a strong storm does develop, it could contain strong wind gusts and/or hail.

Partly cloudy skies for Thursday with hotter high temperatures near 93°. The record is 95° from 1962. Overnight lows will drop to 65°.

Friday could tie a record high temperature of 95° back in 1964! Right now, the forecast high is 94° with mainly sunny skies. The 90° heat continues into Saturday.

Better rain chances will come over the weekend alongside a frontal system. A First Alert is in place for Sunday as widespread rain and t-storms are looking more likely.

