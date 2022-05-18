NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gun goes off in child’s backpack, injuring 7-year-old classmate

The mother of the student who had the gun is now facing charges. (WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A 7-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet when a gun went off inside his classmate’s backpack at a Chicago school.

Parents and caregivers of Disney Magnet School students began rushing to the campus Tuesday after word went out saying a gun went off in the school. Police say the weapon was in a student’s backpack.

“It’s shocking, for one, for a little kid to have a gun, something that should be hard for an adult to have,” said Edwina Watkins, who has a 12-year-old grandson that attends the school.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Police say their investigation revealed the gun in the backpack accidentally discharged while inside a classroom. The bullet struck the ground and ricocheted, grazing a 7-year-old boy in the abdomen.

The boy was hospitalized in good condition.

In an email to parents, the school principal said no serious injuries had occurred. He also said police had confiscated the gun and were investigating the incident.

“My son is 7, too, so it is very worrisome. How did the kid get a gun in his backpack?” one parent said. “It takes a village to help these young kids nowadays because it’s different growing up now in Chicago.

School stayed in session; though, some anxious parents were intent on getting to their kids. Jennifer Uribe’s daughter texted her when she found out what was going on.

“Someone brought a gun. All I heard is there is a gun, and I came flying. I wasn’t going to text her because if she had to hide, I didn’t want her doing that. So, I said stop texting me, and I came here,” Uribe said.

As school let out, hugs were held longer amid promises that everything will be OK tomorrow.

The mother of the student who had the gun is now charged with three misdemeanor counts of “causing a child to be endangered.”

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on May 17 and will remain open until 7:30 p.m.
PRIMARY DAY IN NC: What to know before heading to the polls
Four of the five lanes of the I-485 outer loop are shut down as of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Medic: Two killed in crash on I-485 outer loop at Pineville-Matthews Road
CMPD Officer Angela Starnes
CMPD homicide officer dies unexpectedly
Payton Massey was seriously injured in a car crash earlier in May.
Family asking for prayer for young woman injured in serious car crash

Latest News

The mother of the student who had the gun is now facing charges.
Boy, 7, grazed with bullet when gun went off in classmate's backpack
Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod
Garry McFadden will remain the sheriff in Mecklenburg County and Spencer Merriweather will...
Garry McFadden, Spencer Merriweather retain positions as sheriff, district attorney
A child was killed after running next to his mother's car in a Las Vegas neighborhood.
Police: Child run over, killed after running alongside mother’s car