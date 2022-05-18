Girls high school flag football wraps up first season in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunday at Bank of America Stadium, the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools wrapped up the first season of girls high school flag football.

Chambers was the winner of the league title, but this is about more than just a championship. It’s about exposure to the sport and the doors it might open as well as the new found confidence it is bringing these young ladies.

“I was a little scared,” said Butler freshman Brooklyn Saunders when describing the first time she went out for flag football. “I was like ‘can I catch a ball?’ But it has been a real fun experience coming out here and being able to prove myself wrong and others wrong that I can play flag football.”

Football is such a male dominated sports, but young girls love the sport too and with flag football in development, some finally get the chance to participate in the one sport they truly love while others get to step out on a limb and add to their portfolio.

“The majority of my team does not play sports so this is kind of their first high school sport they have played,” said Saunders.

“We have cheerleaders on the team, basketball players. softball players, people who have played soccer, volleyball-- we have athletes from all different sports playing this game,” said Chambers coach Tiana Alexander. “I remember the first day I created the group chat. I left it for maybe five minutes, I come back to over 2 thousand messages.”

So there is no doubt the interest and excitement is there.

While this first year was a pilot program, the hope is to get this sport sanctioned as a varsity sport like it has in 6 other states.

It was sanctioned in Georgia back in 2020 and close to 200 school have teams and they play as well as televise their championships the same weekend as the boys high school football state championship.

Flag football is growing and as it does, it is opening new doors these young ladies might not have ever had the chance to walk through beyond high school.

“There’s also scholarship opportunities for these young ladies on the college level to play flag football,” said CMS director of athletics Ericia Turner. “As much as we can create more opportunities for girls, this is the time to do it.”

“But also thing about coaching,” said Panthers legend and girls flag football league ambassador Mike Rucker. “It gives them a different perspective of playing flag football. If they want to go into coaching, I think there is a lot of opportunity and you can see where this is really going to take off and has a lot of altitude as more people start to hear about it in different counties throughout the state of North Carolina.”

