Garry McFadden, Spencer Merriweather retain positions as sheriff, district attorney

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Garry McFadden will remain the sheriff in Mecklenburg County and Spencer Merriweather will remain the county’s district attorney.

Both Democrats faced challengers in the 2022 primary election, but received enough votes to defeat their opponents and remain in office.

Two people were running against McFadden: Aujiena (Gina) Hicks, an 18-year veteran of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, and Marquis Robinson, a former deputy sheriff who is now a church pastor in Charlotte.

Merriweather had one challenger in the primary: Charlotte attorney Tim Emry.

Both incumbents dealt with serious job challenges over the last few years. McFadden has worked to combat staffing shortages at the Mecklenburg County Jail and Merriweather has had to manage pandemic delays for trials and hearings at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

Both men spoke to WBTV following their victories.

“I’m glad the people listened to me and did not listen to the rhetoric of my opponents and the fraternal order of police (FOP),” said McFadden.

Merriweather said he will be getting back to work immediately now that he has secured another term as district attorney.

“Obviously, we’re gratified with the result, but obviously we know that this comes with heavy responsibility and heavy obligation. We’ve certainly been through a fair share of challenges as a community over the course of the last four years,” noted Merriweather.

No Republicans are challenging either man for their respective position in the upcoming general election.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.