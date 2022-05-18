Concord-based building supply company celebrates 100 years in business

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Professional building supplier Morrison Brothers hits a major milestone this year—celebrating 100 years in business. Founded in 1922, the fourth generation family-owned business will celebrate throughout 2022 with special events to express gratitude to the community and employees, and has announced plans to establish a scholarship to support future generations pursuing a career in the industry.

E.L. Morrison spent his early career working in a local lumber business in his hometown of Concord until 1922, when he founded his own company on Corban Avenue. Since then, Morrison Brothers has been a lead supplier of building materials in the greater Charlotte-area specializing in masonry, lumber, gypsum and millwork. With a second location in Siler City, Morrison Brothers is now led by Knox Morrison.

“This is an exciting milestone and we are so proud,” shares Knox Morrison, President of Morrison Brothers. “Like many small town businesses, we’ve had our share of ups and downs over the years, and it’s just remarkable to be a part of something that has endured so much—from the Great Depression to the Great Recession and now a global pandemic. This is a true family business at its core, and we cannot thank our community and our loyal employees enough for their support and business over these past 100 years.”

Not only is Morrison Brothers family owned and operated, but there are multiple generations of families and long-tenured employees who call the company home. Linda Harwood has been working in accounting at Morrison Brothers for 50 years.

“I started working at Morrison Brothers when I was 19; they are wonderful!,” said Harwood. “They treat everyone so nicely. When you walk in here, you are a friend. And when you treat people well, they will keep coming back. I’ve been here for 50 years, and I’ll keep working as long as I can.”

Angelo Stafford also started at the company 50 years ago driving trucks before moving to sales. His father Bill also worked at the company for more than 40 years.

“They are good people to work for,” said Stafford. “My dad and Knox’s grandad were good buddies, and Knox used to work for me when he was a kid. They are a good family, and we have had a lot of fun over the years. On the sales team, we work together, help each other and customers have really come to depend on the relationships, and the one-on-one service brings them back time and time again.”

In addition to the scholarship announcement, Morrison Brothers plans to host a celebratory BBQ open to the community and special events and giveaways for employees throughout the year.

For updates and more information, visit www.morrisonbrothers.net.

