CMS holding job fair to fill positions on operations side

The hiring event is being held at E.E. Waddell High School, located at 7030 Nations Ford Road in Charlotte, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 18.
Job fair organizers describe the jobs as the backbone of the district, those who get children to school, feed them and take care of them after school.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Lileana Pearson and WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding a job fair Wednesday that’s looking to fill openings in everything from transportation to nutrition and custodians.

These positions are on the operations side. Job fair organizers describe the jobs as the backbone of the district, those who get children to school, feed them and take care of them after school.

The hiring event is being held at E.E. Waddell High School, located at 7030 Nations Ford Road in Charlotte, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 18.

Currently, there are 18 vacancies in the transportation department; 55 people are on approved leave The district also needs about 250 full- and part-time workers in the nutrition department. For a lot of these positions, experience or even training is not necessarily needed.

“Most of these positions would be a high school diploma and then depending on what area you’re interested in - if it were a maintenance position - there may have to be some expertise in a trade but otherwise we will train you to work in our cafeterias. We can train you to be a bus driver or in a warehouse. We can train you or help you get your CDLs, Catherine Essick, executive director of CMS School Nutrition Services, said.

For those who apply by July 31 and are hired either full- or part-time, the district will pay a retention stipend. That is $650 dollars for part-time employees and $1,250 dollars for a full-time position.

To apply online, go to the district’s website.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

