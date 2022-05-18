CMPD searching for man who fired shots into CATS bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a man who shot into a CATS bus overnight.

Officers were called to the scene around 12:18 a.m. on May 18, and a CATS driver said an unknown suspect fired three-four shots into the bus

The incident was at bus stop No. 24, located on Nations Ford Road and Huntsmoor Drive.

CATS bus driver hospitalized after being assaulted in northwest Charlotte

No passengers were on the bus at the time and the bus driver wasn’t injured.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a dark blue jacket, light blue t-shirt, and blue jeans. The suspect was also holding a backpack.

The shooting comes just months after CATS driver Ethan Rivera was shot-and-killed while on the job and many CATS workers demanded more safety on buses.

CMPD is asking anyone in the community who knows the suspect pictured to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.