NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMPD: Officers’ tactical medical training has saved hundreds of lives

Police shared details about the specific medical training they are encouraging all of their employees to take advantage of right now.
It’s called tactical emergency medical training, or Tac-Med, and its purpose is to go above and beyond standard first aid training.
By Lileana Pearson and WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department discussed a forward-thinking initiative that officers say has already saved hundreds of lives.

During a Wednesday morning news conference, police shared details about the specific medical training they are encouraging all of their employees to take advantage of right now.

It’s called tactical emergency medical training, or Tac-Med, and its purpose is to go above and beyond standard first aid training

Tac-Med focuses on three life-saving techniques: tourniquets, chest seals, and wound packing.

According to the CMPD, all officers get some basic first aid training before they become active duty but they noticed there was more they could be doing to save each other, victims and perpetrators.

The news conference was held Wednesday morning to discuss the initiative.

At first, the optional training was only offered to senior officers, but high interest caused police to open the training, and now more than 1,300 employees are trained including animal control officers and crime scene investigators.

Police said this training has been used more than 300 times in the field.

“We’re using this stuff almost daily for any kind of shooting, stabbings, car wrecks, a lot of things where someone can have an open injury and a tourniquet or one of these other implements can be applied,” CMPD Sgt. Brian Carey said.

Police said often it’s citizens who are on the scene before officers. Those who want to be prepared to help somebody are encouraged to take a first aid class through the Red Cross or the American Heart Association.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on May 17 and will remain open until 7:30 p.m.
PRIMARY DAY IN NC: What to know before heading to the polls
Four of the five lanes of the I-485 outer loop are shut down as of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Medic: Two killed in crash on I-485 outer loop at Pineville-Matthews Road
CMPD Officer Angela Starnes
CMPD homicide officer dies unexpectedly
Payton Massey was seriously injured in a car crash earlier in May.
Family asking for prayer for young woman injured in serious car crash

Latest News

Los Primos Mexican Restaurant on West Parker Road was trafficking drugs for cartels, according...
Greenville restaurant used food trucks to traffic drugs for cartels, AG says
Authorities were called to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Lancaster.
One killed, one hurt in single-vehicle crash in Lancaster, S.C.
Cars lined up at StarMed's Tuckaseegee Road location Tuesday to get free baby formula.
Hundreds of families receive free baby formula from StarMed amidst shortage
Morrison Brothers supplies professional grade building materials with emphasis on masonry,...
Concord-based building supply company celebrates 100 years in business