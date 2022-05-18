CMPD: Officers’ tactical medical training has saved hundreds of lives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department discussed a forward-thinking initiative that officers say has already saved hundreds of lives.

During a Wednesday morning news conference, police shared details about the specific medical training they are encouraging all of their employees to take advantage of right now.

It’s called tactical emergency medical training, or Tac-Med, and its purpose is to go above and beyond standard first aid training

Tac-Med focuses on three life-saving techniques: tourniquets, chest seals, and wound packing.

According to the CMPD, all officers get some basic first aid training before they become active duty but they noticed there was more they could be doing to save each other, victims and perpetrators.

The news conference was held Wednesday morning to discuss the initiative.

At first, the optional training was only offered to senior officers, but high interest caused police to open the training, and now more than 1,300 employees are trained including animal control officers and crime scene investigators.

Police said this training has been used more than 300 times in the field.

“We’re using this stuff almost daily for any kind of shooting, stabbings, car wrecks, a lot of things where someone can have an open injury and a tourniquet or one of these other implements can be applied,” CMPD Sgt. Brian Carey said.

Police said often it’s citizens who are on the scene before officers. Those who want to be prepared to help somebody are encouraged to take a first aid class through the Red Cross or the American Heart Association.

