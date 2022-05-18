NC DHHS Flu
CMPD investigating homicide after one person stabbed

Officers responded to the scene around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Sugar Creek Road.
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte.

Officers responded to the scene around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Sugar Creek Road.

One person was found dead with a stab wound.

More information will be provided when available.

CMPD searching for man who fired shots into CATS bus

