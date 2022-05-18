CMPD investigating homicide after one person stabbed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte.

Officers responded to the scene around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Sugar Creek Road.

One person was found dead with a stab wound.

More information will be provided when available.

