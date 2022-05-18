Ally Davis has completed high school after multiple battles with cancer

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Call it fate. Karma. The sun, moon, and stars aligning.

Or, just call it what it is: Hard work and determination.

On Saturday, May 14, 2022, 17-year-old Ally Davis finished her high school journey. It was on the exact third anniversary of receiving her transplant after beating cancer multiple times.

Ally finished receiving her stem cells back on May 14, 2019 at exactly—her parents, Preston and Suzanne, looked at the clock three years ago to be sure—1:47 p.m.

After Ally walked the stage to receive her high school diploma this past weekend, and all graduates heard the order to move their tassels from the right to the left, her parents looked at the clock again. You guessed it. The time was—exactly—1:47 p.m.

“I did it!!” Ally screamed outside, her dad Preston Davis said. “I got my diploma AND my degree before I turned 18!!”

Okay, wait. Read that last sentence again. Now look closely at the picture in this post.

Ally is holding TWO honored certificates.

She not only graduated from Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College High School, she also got her degree, an associates in art. And, she started getting some college classes checked off the list. This feat is remarkable for any teenager.

To know that Ally managed to take her high school classes and college classes together, during a pandemic, WHILE facing cancer relapses and transplant protocols…it’s almost unbelievable.

Except you should believe it.

She did it, and did it with kindness, grace, and class. A compliment, her family says, of the highest honor.

“She missed so much school,” said Preston. “Ally had been taking classes year-round for the last few years to play catch-up. Turns out, she had two more classes than she ultimately needed. We always knew she was an overachiever.”

Ally plans on going to Wingate University in the fall to continue her education in nursing. She’ll also minor in Spanish. She wants to work with pediatric cancer patients as her fulltime career.

Her family is throwing her a big celebration this weekend. Her family, friends, and lovingly, lots of other amazing #MollysKids will be there.

Ally has been one of our amazing #MollysKids since she was 11 years old and has made friends with others in the area going through similar battles as she has grown up and learned through her own journey.

This month is a milestone for Ally. Not only is she graduating, moving ahead to college to continue the courses she already started, she also remains 1,000% cancer-free and turns 18 next week.

We love you, Ally Davis. We know you want to change the world. Hope you know, you already are. Congrats!

#MollysKids PS: Few more photos of Ally through the many years below in comments.

- Molly

Ally Davis through the years (Family photo)

