NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say

The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast Wichita beauty supply store and defecated in the middle of an aisle.(Wichita Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (Gray News) – A woman defecated in the middle of an aisle at a beauty supply store in Kansas, ruining several wigs in the process, according to police.

The Wichita Police Department said the suspect has been identified, thanks to the help of the public, but they did not confirm if she was in custody.

Police said the incident happened May 10, writing in a Facebook post that “the defecation was significant enough that 8 wigs were destroyed as a result.”

The business owners wanted the public’s help in identifying the woman because they want to pursue criminal charges against her.

Police said the incident was captured on video surveillance, but “for the good of all of you, we are not posting the footage of the offending fecal assault.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CMPD Officer Angela Starnes
CMPD homicide officer dies unexpectedly
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Sheriff: Brittanee Drexel remains discovered in Georgetown County; suspect charged in her murder
In this composite image, Joyce Banks is seen alongside the form that Cabarrus Co. social...
‘Give me back my grandkids!’ Cabarrus Co. social workers took kids using illegal form
Four of the five lanes of the I-485 outer loop are shut down as of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Medic: Two killed in crash on I-485 outer loop at Pineville-Matthews Road

Latest News

Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal...
Powell: Fed to keep hiking rates until it controls inflation
The popular streaming service is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.
Disney+ won’t take ads for alcohol or politics
Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races
Photo of suspect, 24-year-old Devonte Johnson
Deputies searching for man that assaulted woman at Meck County Courthouse