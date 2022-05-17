Warm Tuesday with lots of sunshine, comfortable humidity levels
It’ll be clear and seasonably cool tonight with lows in the 50s.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As high pressure builds into the Carolinas, wall-to-wall sunshine is in the forecast today along with warm afternoon temperatures in the mid-80s and comfortable humidity levels.
- Sunshine and lower humidity today
- Big midweek heatwave kicks in
- First Alert: Weekend storm chances
The big story for the remainder of the week will be our first round of summer-like heat and increasing humidity. There’s little chance for any rain Wednesday, but afternoon temperatures will top out near 90 degrees. We only go up from there, as low to mid-90s are forecast for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. In fact, Charlotte’s record high of 95 degrees set in 1964 may be challenged Friday afternoon.
As for rain, there may be a thunderstorm or two around Thursday afternoon, especially north of Interstate 40, but there’s little chance for any rain anywhere in our area on Friday.
Looking ahead to the weekend, a cold front will be on our doorstep and so our rain chances will increase. Scattered showers and storms will be possible both days, but Sunday now appears to be the more active day. With more clouds and at least a 50/50 thunderstorm chance, Sunday’s high will back down to the middle 80s before more seasonable conditions work in for the start of next week with Monday’s high forecast to be in the upper 70s.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
