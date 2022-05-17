Warm Tuesday with lots of sunshine, comfortable humidity levels

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As high pressure builds into the Carolinas, wall-to-wall sunshine is in the forecast today along with warm afternoon temperatures in the mid-80s and comfortable humidity levels.

Sunshine and lower humidity today

Big midweek heatwave kicks in

First Alert: Weekend storm chances

It’ll be clear and seasonably cool tonight with lows in the 50s.

Nice day on the way! Plenty of sunshine to go around today with a warm but dry afternoon. The humidity level will be much lower today around #CLT & the @WBTV_News area. Higher heat & higher humidity comes our way later this week. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/Yrxi5kmmrp — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 17, 2022

The big story for the remainder of the week will be our first round of summer-like heat and increasing humidity. There’s little chance for any rain Wednesday, but afternoon temperatures will top out near 90 degrees. We only go up from there, as low to mid-90s are forecast for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. In fact, Charlotte’s record high of 95 degrees set in 1964 may be challenged Friday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT: Heatwave on the way for the @wbtv_news area! Starting Wednesday, #CLT will get close to 90°, then inch up into the 90s Thursday-Friday-Saturday, with high humidity too, ouch! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/fif1Y8l3Rz — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 17, 2022

As for rain, there may be a thunderstorm or two around Thursday afternoon, especially north of Interstate 40, but there’s little chance for any rain anywhere in our area on Friday.

FIRST ALERT: Between now & Friday, there's just a small thunderstorm chance around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area on Thursday (slightly higher in the mts) before chances ramp up over the weekend as a slow-moving front moves our way. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/rZEY479Kqw — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 17, 2022

Looking ahead to the weekend, a cold front will be on our doorstep and so our rain chances will increase. Scattered showers and storms will be possible both days, but Sunday now appears to be the more active day. With more clouds and at least a 50/50 thunderstorm chance, Sunday’s high will back down to the middle 80s before more seasonable conditions work in for the start of next week with Monday’s high forecast to be in the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT: The weekend looks hot - especially Saturday - & humid. And with a cool front approaching #CLT & the @wbtv_news area from the west, shower / thunderstorm chances ramp up. Scattered storms Saturday probably become more widespread on Sunday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/yCWVBQFlan — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 17, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

