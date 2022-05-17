Vacant Salisbury house heavily damaged by fire

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - What appeared to be a vacant home in Salisbury was heavily damaged by fire on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at 508 Milford Hills Road just after 8:15 a.m. The house is near the intersection with Brenner Avenue. Flames and a tall column of smoke could be seen for miles.

Records show the single-story brick house as being built in 1963.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department and mutual aid departments responded, along with Rowan Emergency Services, the Salisbury Police Department, and Rowan Rescue Squad.

