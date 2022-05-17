NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Report: Wrestler Ric Flair returning to the ring for ‘last match’ event

Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is scheduled to return to the ring one final time.
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is scheduled to return to the ring one final time.(Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - A professional wrestling legend is returning to the ring for his last match this summer.

Entertainment platform FITE reports “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair is scheduled to return to the ring at the Nashville Fairgrounds as part of the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event on July 31.

“I’m going to walk that aisle one last time to prove once and for all that to be the man, you’ve got to beat the man,” Flair said.

According to an event media release, the 16-time former World Heavyweight Champion will debut a custom-made robe and bring his one-of-a-kind showmanship to the ring.

Tickets for “Ric Flair’s Last Match” are scheduled to go on sale on May 27 at noon Eastern Standard Time here, and the event will also be available via streaming.

Flair’s opponent and the entire event card are expected to be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CMPD Officer Angela Starnes
CMPD homicide officer dies unexpectedly
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Sheriff: Brittanee Drexel remains discovered in Georgetown County; suspect charged in her murder
In this composite image, Joyce Banks is seen alongside the form that Cabarrus Co. social...
‘Give me back my grandkids!’ Cabarrus Co. social workers took kids using illegal form
Four of the five lanes of the I-485 outer loop are shut down as of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Medic: Two killed in crash on I-485 outer loop at Pineville-Matthews Road

Latest News

Deputies searching for man that assaulted woman at Meck County Courthouse
CMPD: 9-year-old among three injured in shooting at southwest Charlotte apartment complex
Meck County residents explain why they vote on Election Day Tuesday
Meck County residents explain why they vote on Election Day Tuesday
Myers Park will forfeit all 2021-2022 football games, return $6,700 earned from playoff games,...
CMS unveils new action plan to help schools follow state athletic eligibility rules
Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp watch the jury arrive in the courtroom at the Fairfax County...
GRAPHIC: Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp