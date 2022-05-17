PRIMARY DAY IN NC: What to know before heading to the polls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is officially primary day in North Carolina.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on May 17 and will remain open until 7:30 p.m. Although a lot of people took advantage of early voting, others like the tradition of voting at their precinct on election day.

Those casting a ballot Tuesday do have to vote at their assigned polling location. Those who aren’t sure where that is can go to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website and search for their polling place by typing in their name.

Voters in Mecklenburg County have a long ballot, as there are 61 seats up for election. These include Charlotte City Council and mayor, along with Senate and House races.

Historically, only a fraction of voters turn out for primary elections. In N.C., 14% of voters voted in the 2018 primary, while 16% cast ballots in the 2014 primary.

Connie Green-Johnson, the precinct chair for Precinct 216 in Mecklenburg County, said she’s been disappointed in the lower turnouts during primaries in the past.

“It’s definitely disappointing. I mean people have died for the right to vote. Voting is the hallmark of our democracy and if we don’t participate then we don’t have a skin in the game. Why complain? Green-Johnson said.”

It’s important to note that voters in N.C. do not need to show a photo ID to vote.

Check the Mecklenburg County BOE website for more things to know before heading out to the polls.

