NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police investigating deadly shooting in Statesville

Statesville Police said they are still in the preliminary investigation and will provide more information after the victim’s family is notified.
An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Statesville.
An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Statesville.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Statesville Tuesday morning.

According to the Statesville Police Department, the shooting happened on Fifth Street.

No other details were immediately available.

Statesville Police said they are still in the preliminary investigation and will provide more information after the victim’s family is notified.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CMPD Officer Angela Starnes
CMPD homicide officer dies unexpectedly
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Sheriff: Brittanee Drexel remains discovered in Georgetown County; suspect charged in her murder
The collision happened around 12:20 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers: 2-year-old critically injured after being hit by car near Lincoln County church
Buc-ee's has officially opened in Florence. It's the first location in the Palmetto State.
GRAND OPENING DAY: Buc-ee’s opens first S.C. location in Florence
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp

Latest News

Payton Massey was seriously injured in a car crash earlier in May.
Family asking for prayer for young woman injured in serious car crash
Circle K Speed Street will be open to fans with any weekend race ticket May 27-29; Single-day...
Music, stunts, military demonstrations and more highlight fan fun coming to Circle K Speed Street
With more than 40 working farms in Rowan County, agriculture is the county’s second largest...
2022 Rowan Arts & Ag tour features 10 locations, 20 artists
The awards recognize projects that improve the economy and enhance the quality of life in...
Concord receives state honor for Hector H. Henry Greenway-Riverwalk