Police investigating deadly shooting in Statesville
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Statesville Tuesday morning.
According to the Statesville Police Department, the shooting happened on Fifth Street.
No other details were immediately available.
Statesville Police said they are still in the preliminary investigation and will provide more information after the victim’s family is notified.
