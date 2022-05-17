NC DHHS Flu
Police: 18-year-old dies following north Charlotte shooting

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to Beech Crest Place around 6:17 p.m. Saturday for an assault with a deadly weapon call.
An 18-year-old has died after a shooting on May 14 in north Charlotte.
An 18-year-old has died after a shooting on May 14 in north Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has died from injuries he sustained in a weekend shooting in north Charlotte, authorities said.

Related: Three separate Charlotte shootings leave 3 people injured

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to Beech Crest Place around 6:17 p.m. Saturday for an assault with a deadly weapon call. When they arrived, they found the victim with a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to Atrium Main with serious injuries. CMPD officials said the victim, identified as 18-year-old Kashawn Johnson, died just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 15.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

