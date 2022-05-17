One person seriously injured in shooting at southwest Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte.

Aerial footage from WBTV’s Sky 3 shows a large police presence at the complex, located off Deep Rock Circle.

Several officers were at one of the buildings and crime scene tape was across the stairwell.

Medic said one person was treated for serious injuries and taken to Atrium CMC.

