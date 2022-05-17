NC DHHS Flu
One person seriously injured in shooting at southwest Charlotte apartment complex

Aerial footage from WBTV’s Sky 3 shows a large police presence at the complex, located off Deep Rock Circle.
Police have been called to a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte Tuesday...
Police have been called to a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte.

Aerial footage from WBTV’s Sky 3 shows a large police presence at the complex, located off Deep Rock Circle.

Several officers were at one of the buildings and crime scene tape was across the stairwell.

Medic said one person was treated for serious injuries and taken to Atrium CMC.

Stay with WBTV for further details as they come in.

