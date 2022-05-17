More than 42,000 in Mecklenburg County have voted early ahead of North Carolina primary election

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Polls across the state of North Carolina will open at 6:30 a.m. for primary elections Tuesday. One of those polling places will be Crown Point Elementary School in Matthews.

Connie Green-Johnson, precinct chair for precinct 216 in Mecklenburg County, will be at the school ready to assist voters in any way she can.

“I know the history of voting in this country. I need to be at my post stomping and screaming about, ‘it’s important to vote’,” Green-Johnson told WBTV in an interview Monday evening.

Turnout for primary elections in North Carolina is historically low. 14 percent of registered voters voted in the 2018 primary election. 16 percent of registered voters voted in the 2014 primary election.

Green-Johnson would like to see more participation in primary elections.

“It’s definitely disappointing. I mean people have died for the right to vote. Voting is the hallmark of our democracy and if we don’t participate then we don’t have a skin in the game. Why complain?” questioned Green-Johnson.

Michael Dickerson, director of the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections, spoke to WBTV in a Zoom interview Monday morning. He said some political races could boost turnout for this primary election.

“You might have a U.S. Senate race and all that sort of stuff – you may have something that’s going to show up a little bit higher for our numbers this year,” explained Dickerson.

Regardless of what race matters most to voters, Green-Johnson is encouraging voters to participate in the process Tuesday.

“We’re fortunate in this country that we really do offer primaries because it allows you to have what – a voice,” explained Green-Johnson.

Polling places across the state will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Registered voters are eligible to vote in person.

