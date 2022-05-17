Medic: Two killed in crash on I-485 outer loop at Pineville-Matthews Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people have been killed in a crash on the Interstate 485 outer loop at Pineville-Matthews Road in the Pineville area, authorities said.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, but it’s not yet known how it happened or whether those who died were in the same car or separate cars.

Medic confirmed the two fatalities in the crash.

Four of the five lanes of the I-485 outer loop are shut down as of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

To get around the crash, drivers will want to take Pineville Road to Polk Street, where they can take Pineville-Matthews Road back to I-485.

