Medic: One killed, another injured in tractor vs. car crash in northwest Charlotte

The accident occurred on Lawton Road near Rozzelles Ferry Road sometime around 8:30 p.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash on Monday night, Medic says.

The accident occurred on Lawton Road near Rozzelles Ferry Road sometime around 8:30 p.m.

Medic said another person suffered life-threatening injuries in the tractor vs. car accident.

More information will be provided when available.

