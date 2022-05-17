Medic: One killed, another injured in tractor vs. car crash in northwest Charlotte
The accident occurred on Lawton Road near Rozzelles Ferry Road sometime around 8:30 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash on Monday night, Medic says.
Medic said another person suffered life-threatening injuries in the tractor vs. car accident.
More information will be provided when available.
