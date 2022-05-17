NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Johnny Cash water tower mural leaks from curious spot

The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.
The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.(KATV via CNN Newsource)
By KATV staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSLAND, Ark, (KATV) – A water tower in Arkansas that features a mural of country music legend Johnny Cash is going viral after it was damaged by gunfire.

It’s not the vandalism, however, but where the shot landed that has people talking.

The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.

The water tower is reportedly still leaking as crews work to make repairs.

Officials in Kingsland, the birthplace of Cash, spent $300,000 just last year refurbishing the water tower.

Police have not yet made an arrest in the case or said why the mural was vandalized.

Copyright 2022 KATV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CMPD Officer Angela Starnes
CMPD homicide officer dies unexpectedly
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Sheriff: Brittanee Drexel remains discovered in Georgetown County; suspect charged in her murder
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp
The collision happened around 12:20 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers: 2-year-old critically injured after being hit by car near Lincoln County church
Buc-ee's has officially opened in Florence. It's the first location in the Palmetto State.
GRAND OPENING DAY: Buc-ee’s opens first S.C. location in Florence

Latest News

Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
FBI investigating Dallas’ Koreatown shooting as hate crime
Several Black students who were suspended for trying to protest Confederate flag displays at...
Georgia students sue over blocked protest against rebel flag
City Council member Malcolm Graham addresses a violent weekend in America.
‘It’s domestic terrorism:’ Charlotte leader who lost sister in Charleston church shooting sees similarities in Buffalo attack
Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races
Michael Sussmann is accused of misleading the FBI’s then-general counsel, James Baker, during a...
Clinton campaign lawyer sought to ‘use’ FBI, prosecutor says