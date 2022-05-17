High temperatures warm into the 90s this week, with strong storms at times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies will return for Wednesday, with high temperatures warming around 90 degrees for the piedmont and around 80 degrees for the mountains. Low to mid-90s develop for highs Thursday through Saturday, with strong storms possible Thursday afternoon and this weekend.

Mostly sunny and around 90 degrees for Wednesday.

Strong storms possible for Thursday afternoon, with highs in the lower 90s.

90s continue, with more rounds of storms this weekend.

Mostly clear skies and cool temperatures develop tonight, with low temperatures in the 50s.

Mostly sunny skies return for Wednesday, with high temperatures around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and around 80 degrees for the mountains. The last time Charlotte reached 90 degrees was on September 18th, 2021.

Forecast high temps (WBTV)

A few rain showers will be possible for Wednesday night, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s. The highest chance for rain will be for the mountains.

Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies, with hot and muggy conditions, and a few strong thunderstorms. Thursday afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 90s for the piedmont, with lower 80s for the mountains. Any storm that develops could become strong to severe, with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and hail possible.

Friday is expected to be our hottest day for the week, with record-setting high temperatures. The forecast high temperature for Friday afternoon is 95 degrees, and the record high temperature for May 20th is 95 degrees, set back in 1964. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day. The NC mountains will have high temperatures in the mid-80s.

The heat continues for Saturday, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s, with isolated storms likely. The NC mountains will have high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Seven day forecast May 17 (WBTV)

A First Alert has been issued for Sunday, which is our highest chance for rain and storms, as a cold front moves across the Carolinas. Some storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and hail possible. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and lower 70s for the mountains.

Temperatures cool back into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees for early next week, with a few rain showers lingering into Monday.

Be careful in the heat this week!

