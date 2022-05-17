Gun found on student at west Charlotte school, CMS says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says a student had a gun in their possession on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Renaissance West STEAM Academy, which teaches grades K-8.

This is the 27th gun found on CMS property since August 26.

Nobody was injured Tuesday and law enforcement is actively investigating.

Related: Loaded gun found at CMS school in west Charlotte, officials say

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.