Gun found on student at west Charlotte school, CMS says

The incident took place at Renaissance West STEAM Academy, which teaches grades K-8.
Renaissance West STEAM Academy
Renaissance West STEAM Academy(Google Maps)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says a student had a gun in their possession on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Renaissance West STEAM Academy, which teaches grades K-8.

This is the 27th gun found on CMS property since August 26.

Nobody was injured Tuesday and law enforcement is actively investigating.

