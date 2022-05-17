NC DHHS Flu
Family asking for prayer for young woman injured in serious car crash

Payton Massey was seriously injured in a car crash earlier in May.
Payton Massey was seriously injured in a car crash earlier in May.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The family of a young woman who was seriously injured in a car crash in Rowan County is asking for prayer for the victim.

Payton Massey was injured on Monday, May 9, when she was involved in an accident on old Highway 70 in western Rowan County. According to the family, Payton ran off the road, came back onto the road, and flipped her vehicle multiple times. Payton was ejected from the side window. The vehicle landed on the bottom half of her body.

The family says Payton has 17 fractures ,multiple brain injuries, multiple broken bones, and a long road to recovery when she wakes up.

“She is my world and since we lost her mother in December last year this about more than I can handle,” said Payton’s grandmother Tammy Wilson. “I just want as many people praying for her as I can get.”

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

