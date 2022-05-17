Deputies searching for man that assaulted woman at Meck County Courthouse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation is underway for an assault that took place at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon, the Meck County Sheriff’s Office says.

At approximately 12:18 p.m., MCSO deputies received a call regarding an assault on the eighth floor of the courthouse. Deputies immediately secured the building and began searching for the suspect.

According to MCSO, a female victim said a male suspect knocked on the door of her Area of Mental Health office and when she opened it, she recognized him, he got inside the room and he began hitting her in the head.

The suspect is identified as 24-year-old Devonte Johnson, who is a registered sex offender. Johnson ran out of the office and the courthouse following the assault. The victim suffered bruising and swelling to her face and was treated onsite by Medic.

Johnson was last seen wearing a grey shirt with an orange Adidas logo, grey pants and black backpack. He was not scheduled for an appointment at the courthouse at the time of the assault.

MCSO has issued warrants for assault on a female and aggravated assault for Johnson.

“It is very unfortunate that this happened, I am always grateful for the professionalism and response of our deputies,” Sheriff Gary McFadden said. “Now our focus is on apprehending this suspect to prevent this from occurring again.”

Anyone who sees the suspect should contact Charlotte Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.

