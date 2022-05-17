NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Deputies searching for man that assaulted woman at Meck County Courthouse

The suspect is identified as 24-year-old Devonte Johnson, who is a registered sex offender.
Photo of suspect, 24-year-old Devonte Johnson
Photo of suspect, 24-year-old Devonte Johnson(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation is underway for an assault that took place at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon, the Meck County Sheriff’s Office says.

At approximately 12:18 p.m., MCSO deputies received a call regarding an assault on the eighth floor of the courthouse. Deputies immediately secured the building and began searching for the suspect.

According to MCSO, a female victim said a male suspect knocked on the door of her Area of Mental Health office and when she opened it, she recognized him, he got inside the room and he began hitting her in the head.

Search continues for inmate mistakenly released from Mecklenburg County jail

The suspect is identified as 24-year-old Devonte Johnson, who is a registered sex offender. Johnson ran out of the office and the courthouse following the assault. The victim suffered bruising and swelling to her face and was treated onsite by Medic.

Johnson was last seen wearing a grey shirt with an orange Adidas logo, grey pants and black backpack. He was not scheduled for an appointment at the courthouse at the time of the assault.

MCSO has issued warrants for assault on a female and aggravated assault for Johnson.

“It is very unfortunate that this happened, I am always grateful for the professionalism and response of our deputies,” Sheriff Gary McFadden said. “Now our focus is on apprehending this suspect to prevent this from occurring again.”

Anyone who sees the suspect should contact Charlotte Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CMPD Officer Angela Starnes
CMPD homicide officer dies unexpectedly
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Sheriff: Brittanee Drexel remains discovered in Georgetown County; suspect charged in her murder
In this composite image, Joyce Banks is seen alongside the form that Cabarrus Co. social...
‘Give me back my grandkids!’ Cabarrus Co. social workers took kids using illegal form
Four of the five lanes of the I-485 outer loop are shut down as of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Medic: Two killed in crash on I-485 outer loop at Pineville-Matthews Road

Latest News

Deputies searching for man that assaulted woman at Meck County Courthouse
CMPD: 9-year-old among three injured in shooting at southwest Charlotte apartment complex
Meck County residents explain why they vote on Election Day Tuesday
Meck County residents explain why they vote on Election Day Tuesday
CMPD searching for driver that fled scene after pedestrian struck and killed