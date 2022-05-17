NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CUTE: Nashville Zoo welcomes baby fanaloka

Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.
Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.(Nashville Zoo)
By CNN
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Nashville Zoo recently welcomed this cute little creature.

If you are wondering what it is, you aren’t the only one.

Zoo officials say it’s a spotted fanaloka, which is a lesser-known carnivore from Madagascar. He was born on April 29.

Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.
Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.(Nashville Zoo)

The zoo said he’s the first spotted fanaloka to be born in the U.S.

For now, the pup and his parents are living life behind the scenes at the zoo.

There’s been no word on when they’ll be available for their public debut.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CMPD Officer Angela Starnes
CMPD homicide officer dies unexpectedly
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Sheriff: Brittanee Drexel remains discovered in Georgetown County; suspect charged in her murder
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp
In this composite image, Joyce Banks is seen alongside the form that Cabarrus Co. social...
‘Give me back my grandkids!’ Cabarrus Co. social workers took kids using illegal form
The collision happened around 12:20 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers: 2-year-old critically injured after being hit by car near Lincoln County church

Latest News

Jerry Lee Lewis speaks at the Country Music Hall of Fame after it was announced he will be...
Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley to join Country Music Hall of Fame
Police have been called to a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte Tuesday...
One person seriously injured in shooting at southwest Charlotte apartment complex
President Joe Biden presented public safety officer medals of valor at the White House. (POOL)
Biden condemns racism, mourns new victims in Buffalo
COVID-sniffing dogs had more than 90% success rate in study, researchers say