Comfortable, warm, rain-free Tuesday afternoon on tap

Tonight will be clear and cool with lows at 56 degrees.
Tonight will be clear and cool with lows at 56 degrees.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rest of Tuesday will be comfortable and warm with highs at 86 degrees and no rain in the forecast.

  • Comfortable weather today with lower humidity
  • Hotter daytime temperatures starting Wednesday into Saturday in the low to mid-90s
  • Approaching a record high temperature on Friday

Tonight will be clear and cool with lows at 56 degrees.

A warm front will slide through Wednesday afternoon which will drive in hot air from the south. High temperatures for the daytime will be near 90 degrees, which would be the hottest day of the year so far. The mountains will have the best chance to see some showers for the late day and night, but it will not be much.

A few early morning showers Thursday are possible, especially for the mountains and foothills, with temperatures starting off in the mid-60s. Partly cloudy skies will continue for the rest of the day with even hotter high temperatures near 93 degrees. There is a slim chance to see an afternoon thunderstorm in the Piedmont. Overnight lows will drop to 67 degrees.

Friday will approach a record high temperature of 95 degrees back in 1964. Right now, the forecast high is 94 degrees with mainly sunny skies. The 90-degree heat continues into Saturday.

Friday's high temperature could set a record.
Friday's high temperature could set a record.(Source: WBTV)

Better rain chances will come over the weekend alongside a frontal system. A First Alert is in place for Sunday as widespread rain and thunderstorms are looking more likely.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

