CMS unveils new action plan to help schools follow state athletic eligibility rules

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced new steps on Tuesday to ensure its schools follow state athletic eligibility rules

The announcement comes after two high school football teams, Myers Park and West Charlotte, had to forfeit their seasons because ineligible students played on the team.

The new action plan includes the following: ·

-Develop a districtwide coaches symposium

Topics will include, but are not limited to, athletic eligibility, legal issues, sportsmanship, positive team culture, parent communication/expectations, character education, mental health, social media, sports medicine and nutrition, and equality, diversity and inclusion

-Conduct a comprehensive program evaluation

It will address the following five standards: program guiding principles, program curriculum, program resources and equity, program administration, program and player evaluation

-Create districtwide trainings for learning community superintendents, principals, social workers, registrars and other support personnel as needed

-Develop a districtwide parent symposium

In April, WBTV investigated the Myers Park High School football team, finding that administrators missed ‘red flags’ when it came to six players registered under one address.

