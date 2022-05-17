NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMS unveils new action plan to help schools follow state athletic eligibility rules

The announcement comes after two high school football teams, Myers Park and West Charlotte, had to forfeit their seasons
Myers Park will forfeit all 2021-2022 football games, return $6,700 earned from playoff games,...
Myers Park will forfeit all 2021-2022 football games, return $6,700 earned from playoff games, and pay a $250 fine.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced new steps on Tuesday to ensure its schools follow state athletic eligibility rules

The announcement comes after two high school football teams, Myers Park and West Charlotte, had to forfeit their seasons because ineligible students played on the team.

The new action plan includes the following: ·

-Develop a districtwide coaches symposium

  • Topics will include, but are not limited to, athletic eligibility, legal issues, sportsmanship, positive team culture, parent communication/expectations, character education, mental health, social media, sports medicine and nutrition, and equality, diversity and inclusion

-Conduct a comprehensive program evaluation

  • It will address the following five standards: program guiding principles, program curriculum, program resources and equity, program administration, program and player evaluation

-Create districtwide trainings for learning community superintendents, principals, social workers, registrars and other support personnel as needed

-Develop a districtwide parent symposium

In April, WBTV investigated the Myers Park High School football team, finding that administrators missed ‘red flags’ when it came to six players registered under one address.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CMPD Officer Angela Starnes
CMPD homicide officer dies unexpectedly
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Sheriff: Brittanee Drexel remains discovered in Georgetown County; suspect charged in her murder
In this composite image, Joyce Banks is seen alongside the form that Cabarrus Co. social...
‘Give me back my grandkids!’ Cabarrus Co. social workers took kids using illegal form
Four of the five lanes of the I-485 outer loop are shut down as of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Medic: Two killed in crash on I-485 outer loop at Pineville-Matthews Road

Latest News

Deputies searching for man that assaulted woman at Meck County Courthouse
CMPD: 9-year-old among three injured in shooting at southwest Charlotte apartment complex
Meck County residents explain why they vote on Election Day Tuesday
Meck County residents explain why they vote on Election Day Tuesday
Renaissance West STEAM Academy
Gun found on student at west Charlotte school, CMS says