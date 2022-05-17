NC DHHS Flu
CMPD searching for driver that fled scene after pedestrian struck and killed

The initial investigation shows that an unknown color BMW SUV had struck the pedestrian and left the scene.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning.

Police are also searching for the driver that hit the pedestrian in the 300 block of Eastway Drive at 12:35 a.m. on May 15.

A woman noticed the pedestrian lying in the roadway after being struck and called 911. When officers arrived, the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

Truck driver charged after 1 killed, another injured in motorcycle crash in northwest Charlotte

Detectives with the Major Crash Investigation Unit along with officers from the DWI Task Force and Crime Scene Search responded to the scene to investigate.

The initial investigation shows that an unknown color BMW SUV had struck the pedestrian and left the scene. The vehicle was last seen turning east onto The Plaza.

It is unknown if speed or alcohol is a factor for the BMW that fled the scene, but impairment is suspected for the pedestrian, and toxicology results are pending.

If the public sees a vehicle matching this description, they’re asked to contact CMPD.

Stock photo of the vehicle being searched for
Stock photo of the vehicle being searched for(WBTV)

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169, extension 6.

