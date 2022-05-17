NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Brittanee Drexel’s accused killer faces death-penalty eligible charges, solicitor says

Officials say kidnapping happened in Georgetown County
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared over a decade ago while visiting Myrtle Beach.((Source: Drexel Family/Georgetown County Detention Center))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Much remains unknown after Georgetown County officials announced the identification of Brittanee Drexel’s remains and charges against suspect Raymond Moody.

The man accused of killing and raping a 17-year-old girl over a decade ago provided information on where her remains would be found, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said while Moody’s charges are death-penalty eligible, it is early in the process and that decision has yet to be determined as of now.

According to Richardson, Moody has waived all rights to a bond hearing and arraignment. Richardson also told WMBF News a plea hearing is anticipated for later this summer.

Richardson also clarified the initial charge Moody faced, obstruction of justice, was a placeholder. Furthermore, Richardson told WMBF News, that they knew they needed to charge him with something, but it wasn’t until they identified the remains found were Drexel, that, according to Richardson, they could move forward with more serious charges.

According to the solicitor, charges have not been filed in Myrtle Beach because they have reason to believe the kidnapping happened in Georgetown County.

Richardson also said there is more video from April 24, 2009, than what was released to the public.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that Moody confessed after he was charged in May with obstruction of justice. Richardson said Moody turned himself into his lawyer’s office on that day and from that point, Moody was taken into custody.

On that same day, officials said Moody provided information on where Drexel’s remains would be found.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CMPD Officer Angela Starnes
CMPD homicide officer dies unexpectedly
Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.,...
Jury sees pics of Amber Heard’s swollen face after fight with Johnny Depp
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Sheriff: Brittanee Drexel remains discovered in Georgetown County; suspect charged in her murder
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on May 17 and will remain open until 7:30 p.m.
PRIMARY DAY IN NC: What to know before heading to the polls
In this composite image, Joyce Banks is seen alongside the form that Cabarrus Co. social...
‘Give me back my grandkids!’ Cabarrus Co. social workers took kids using illegal form

Latest News

‘Give me back my grandkids!’ Cabarrus Co. social workers took kids using illegal form
In this composite image, Joyce Banks is seen alongside the form that Cabarrus Co. social...
‘Give me back my grandkids!’ Cabarrus Co. social workers took kids using illegal form
Wastewater War: How sewage space turned to secret meetings, namecalling and a battle for control in Union County
Future construction projects in western parts of Union County are up in the air as developers...
Wastewater War: How sewage space turned to secret meetings, namecalling and a battle for control in Union County
The sign of an emergency room at a Charlotte-area hospital
‘It’s getting much worse.’ Charlotte hospitals see spike in staff assaults