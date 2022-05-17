Brittanee Drexel’s accused killer faces death-penalty eligible charges, solicitor says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Much remains unknown after Georgetown County officials announced the identification of Brittanee Drexel’s remains and charges against suspect Raymond Moody.

The man accused of killing and raping a 17-year-old girl over a decade ago provided information on where her remains would be found, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said while Moody’s charges are death-penalty eligible, it is early in the process and that decision has yet to be determined as of now.

According to Richardson, Moody has waived all rights to a bond hearing and arraignment. Richardson also told WMBF News a plea hearing is anticipated for later this summer.

Richardson also clarified the initial charge Moody faced, obstruction of justice, was a placeholder. Furthermore, Richardson told WMBF News, that they knew they needed to charge him with something, but it wasn’t until they identified the remains found were Drexel, that, according to Richardson, they could move forward with more serious charges.

According to the solicitor, charges have not been filed in Myrtle Beach because they have reason to believe the kidnapping happened in Georgetown County.

Richardson also said there is more video from April 24, 2009, than what was released to the public.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that Moody confessed after he was charged in May with obstruction of justice. Richardson said Moody turned himself into his lawyer’s office on that day and from that point, Moody was taken into custody.

On that same day, officials said Moody provided information on where Drexel’s remains would be found.

