Winning $2M Powerball ticket sold in Chester, S.C.

The ticket sold in Chester matched all five white-ball numbers drawn in Saturday’s drawing, lottery officials said. (Source: South Carolina Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) – A Powerball player in Chester is holding a winning ticket worth $2 million.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the $2 million ticket was purchased from the Food Lion No. 2804 on the JA Cochran Bypass in Chester.

The ticket sold in Chester matched all five white-ball numbers drawn in Saturday’s drawing, lottery officials said. Because the ticket holder purchased PowerPlay for an extra $1, the $1 million prize increased to $2 million.

Those winning numbers from the May 14 drawing are 6 - 40 - 41 - 45 - 52. The Powerball was 9.

A news release stated more than 12,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $2 million.  Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

