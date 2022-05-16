NC DHHS Flu
Troopers: 2-year-old critically injured after being hit by car near Lincoln County church

According to law enforcement, the child walked into the road on N.C. 16 Business and was hit by a southbound 2021 Mercedes Benz.
The collision happened around 12:20 p.m. Sunday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A 2-year-old child from Charlotte was critically injured Sunday after getting hit by a car near a church in Lincoln County, authorities said.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to N.C. 16 Business near Mundy Road around 12:20 p.m. Sunday.

The child was walking in the church parking lot and while there were other people in the parking area, the 2-year-old was not being directly supervised, troopers said.

According to law enforcement, the child walked into the road on N.C. 16 Business and was hit by a southbound 2021 Mercedes Benz.

Authorities said the child was taken to Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte for treatment.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the Mercedes, according to the highway patrol.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

