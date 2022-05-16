StarMed in Charlotte giving out free baby formula to community amidst shortage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents and caregivers in Charlotte are worried as a baby formula shortage grips much of the nation.

StarMed in Charlotte is doing its part to contribute to a solution in the community.

On Tuesday, the health care group will give out roughly 300 canisters of formula for free first come first served.

The StarMed team will start handing the formula out at noon at their east and west Charlotte locations:

Eastland Location: 5344 Central AvenueCharlotte, NC, 28212

FreeMore Location: 4001 Tuckaseegee RoadCharlotte, NC, 28208

Nationwide baby formula shortage hits Charlotte

“It’s definitely coming to a head right now and it’s frightening for parents,” Michael Estramonte, CEO of StarMed, told WBTV.

Estramonte says his team is sourcing more formula from medical suppliers for those who cannot find it in stores.

“We’ve staffed it up for tomorrow to make sure,” he said. “We’re used to lines. We don’t want the community to wait in line for this. We anticipate we’ll pass it out relatively quickly.”

Health experts recommend parents contact their pediatricians if they are struggling to find formula.

Atrium Health lactation consultant Amy Cunningham says if your baby is younger than one year old, you should not introduce any kind of milk.

She also does not recommend feeding your child homemade formula of any kind or diluting formula.

“We don’t recommend that you dilute or water down the formula trying to extend the life of that,” Cunningham said. “You are diluting the calories, you are diluting the nutrition that your child could get, and that could cause harm.”

Cunningham also suggests reaching out your local WIC office and monitoring social media groups created for the purpose of sharing locations where certain formula can be found.

