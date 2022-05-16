NC DHHS Flu
Search continues for inmate mistakenly released from Mecklenburg County jail

The jail has been under a lot of pressure to fix issues related to the safety of inmates and employees.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An inmate was mistakenly released from the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, marking the latest incident at the already troubled facility.

Officials with the Mecklenburg County jail say that inmate’s information was entered incorrectly and that led to his release.

On April 12, Quay Davis was transported to Mecklenburg County from Bertie Correctional on a writ hold, which is when the prisoner is challenging their confinement.

He appeared in court and was served with a warrant from Pasquotank County for possession of a weapon by a prisoner and received a $75,000 bond.

According to officials, Davis’ court information was entered incorrectly, without the writ hold added. He was then released on May 9 due to the possession of weapon charge being voluntarily dismissed.

Sheriff Garry McFadden says they’re investigating how the mistake happened and working to find Davis.

An overnight check of the jail’s website shows Davis is still not in custody.

Back in December, a state inspection found staffing shortages so severe, a report called them an “imminent threat.”

Related: N.C. inspectors: Depopulation needed due to critically low staffing levels in ‘unsafe’ Mecklenburg jail

They gave Sheriff Garry McFadden a deadline to address and fix the problems. He hired private security and transferred some inmates.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

