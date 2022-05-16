Rowan County man arrested on Monday on sex crimes charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man in Rowan County was arrested early Monday morning on sex crimes charges involving children.

Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Marvin Amilcar Ruano-Gonzalez at a location in 1000 block of Laura Kate Avenue at the Matika Villa mobile home park on Monday morning.

Ruana-Gonzalez is charged with taking indecent liberties with a child. Bond was set at $50,000. A first appearance in court is set for Tuesday.

