Rowan County man arrested on Monday on sex crimes charges
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man in Rowan County was arrested early Monday morning on sex crimes charges involving children.
Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Marvin Amilcar Ruano-Gonzalez at a location in 1000 block of Laura Kate Avenue at the Matika Villa mobile home park on Monday morning.
Ruana-Gonzalez is charged with taking indecent liberties with a child. Bond was set at $50,000. A first appearance in court is set for Tuesday.
