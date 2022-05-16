NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One killed, 1 injured in Gastonia shooting

Police responded to the shooting Monday afternoon
Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(Source: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a homicide after two people were shot, leaving one dead.

Police responded to the shooting Monday afternoon at 12:37 p.m. in the 600 block of Westwood Circle.

2-year-old critically injured after being hit by car near Lincoln County church

When officers arrived, a male victim was found dead and a second male suffered serious injuries. This is an active investigation and more information will be provided when available.

This weekend, four people were injured in separate shootings in Gastonia.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Curry
NBA champion Stephen Curry finishes degree at Davidson College
Total lunar eclipse
Total lunar eclipse is tonight, but clouds could be an issue
CMPD is investigating a shooting with life-threatening injuries in north Charlotte.
Three separate Charlotte shootings leave 3 people injured
An officer was injured while chasing a suspect on foot in Gaston County.
Officer injured in pursuit of shooting suspect in Gaston County
Sunday night’s homicide came less than 24 hours after another shooting just around the corner...
CMPD: 18-year-old killed in southeast Charlotte shooting

Latest News

Library of Congress bomb threat suspect Floyd Ray Roseberry.
Bomb threat suspect makes personal appeal to federal judge
Raymond Moody has been charged with murder in the death of Brittanee Drexel, who disappeared...
Authorities ID remains in Georgetown County as Brittanee Drexel; suspect charged in her murder
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
In this composite image, Joyce Banks is seen alongside the form that Cabarrus Co. social...
‘Give me back my grandkids!’ Cabarrus Co. social workers took kids using illegal form