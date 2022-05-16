One killed, 1 injured in Gastonia shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a homicide after two people were shot, leaving one dead.

Police responded to the shooting Monday afternoon at 12:37 p.m. in the 600 block of Westwood Circle.

2-year-old critically injured after being hit by car near Lincoln County church

When officers arrived, a male victim was found dead and a second male suffered serious injuries. This is an active investigation and more information will be provided when available.

This weekend, four people were injured in separate shootings in Gastonia.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.