More sunshine for Tuesday, with highs in the 90s by late week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move through this evening, bringing scattered storms for early tonight. Sunny skies return for Tuesday, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. High temperatures warm into the lower 90s by late week.

More sunshine with highs in the upper 80s for Tuesday.

Temperatures warm into the lower 90s Thursday through Saturday.

Scattered storms are expected for the weekend, with upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tonight will feature clearing skies, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the 50s.

7 Day Forecast (WBTV)

Mostly sunny skies develop for Tuesday, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the piedmont, and lower 70s for the mountains.

Tuesday night will be clear and cool, with overnight low temperatures cooling back into the 50s.

The hottest temperatures of the year will develop late this week, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for Wednesday, with lower 90s expected Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Isolated storms will be possible for Thursday afternoon into Thursday night, with scattered storms expected for the weekend.

Temperatures will get back into the upper 80s for Sunday, and lower 80s by next Monday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay cool out in the heat this week!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.